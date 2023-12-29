CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Investigators say an attack at a Kanawha City McDonald’s that sent four people to the hospital on Wednesday began near the drive-thru window.

According to the City of Charleston Police Department, a man named Percy Woody was working a shift at McDonald’s when he grabbed a boxcutter and attacked four people, including two coworkers.

Officers say on his way out, Woody attacked a customer. They go on to say he headed towards Roosevelt Avenue and cut a fourth person.

All four victims are said to be recovering and are in stable condition.

Woody faces four charges of malicious wounding upon his release from the hospital. Authorities say he is currently recovering from self-inflicted wounds.

Regular customers at the McDonald’s such as John Wayne say they’re going to keep their eyes and ears open when they make their next order.

“It’ll definitely make me more aware going into McDonald’s now or anywhere,” Wayne said. “Watch everybody come through the door and everybody behind the counter now.”

Ronnie Hodges says Woody never should’ve been hired by McDonald’s in the first place.

“He had prior charges. You shouldn’t be working with customers that close if you have charges like that,” Hodges said. “That’s dangerous for everybody. Do psychiatric evaluations or something. Even for McDonalds.”

Woody was charged with malicious wounding for separate incidents in 2018 and 2019.