NORTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail after he allegedly threw rocks at the jail door, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

According to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in Norton because a man had reportedly thrown a rock through the front glass doors “in broad daylight” on April 19, and then left.

Damage to the front door at Tygart Valley Regional Jail (Courtesy: Randolph County Sheriff’s Department)

Witnesses said the man had been Richard Manuel, 50, who they said goes by the alias “Opie” and has “a big tattoo on his forehead.”

The release said that one witness reported that Manuel had laid his bicycle down in front of the jail and begun throwing stuff at the doors. Another witness said they heard two loud bangs and turned to see Manuel in front of the jail. Deputies recorded that three panes of glass on the front doors were destroyed and a large rock was lying inside of the two doors among shattered glass.

Law enforcement was able to locate Manuel on the railroad tracks along Corridor H near Crystal Springs; deputies reported that he was wearing the same clothes witnesses described and pushing a white bicycle.

The release also said that deputies found a handwritten letter in Manuel’s jacket pocket which said, “‘I’m going to TVRJ, not be 4 one last good high’ also stating ‘It’s my time 2 Ride 2 Die live by the gun, die by the gun’ and is signed ‘love Richard Allen Manuel AKA Opie.

Richard Manuel

Deputies said that jail staff indicated that the replacement costs for the door would be more than $2,500. Deputies also “advised the most recent replacement cost for four of the door was approximately $21,000.”

Richard Manuel has been charged with destruction of property and is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 cash-only bond.