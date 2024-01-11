CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A New Jersey man was recently sentenced to three years of federal probation for aiding and abetting theft from programs receiving federal funds.

Aleksey Krylov, 42, of South Orange, New Jersey admitted to redirecting approximately $94,197.93 in federal mine funds to an employee who worked for West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection who secretly helped him get a grant.

According to court documents, from April 2017 until around August 7, 2019, Krylov recruited Jerry D. Elkins to assist him and one of his companies with a grant. Elkins used to work for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and became friendly with Krylov even before getting the position with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

The process for obtaining a grant can be competitive. Krylov and his company made sure to cover all bases of this scheme by going through the whole application process and keeping a close eye on it, agreeing to pay Elkins some of the money in exchange for his help. As a result, and due to his position, Elkins was able to approve and boost Krylov’s company, while continuously monitoring the application’s status for the company.

Krylov admitted to paying Elkins a total of $94,197.93 from the grant money. He then further admitted that Elkins did not deserve the funds and that he aided and abetted Elkins’ actions in falsely receiving the $94,197.93.

Krylov also admitted to paying Elkins through fake invoices as well.

Jerry D. Elkins, 54, of Danville, pleaded guilty to theft from programs receiving federal funds and was sentenced on November 30, 2023 to three years of federal probation, including 10 months of house arrest, and ordered to pay $94,197.93 in compensation.