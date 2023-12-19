WILLIAMSON, WV (WVNS) — A Mingo County man was arrested for Attempted Murder by Mingo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and U.S. Marshals.

48-year-old Christopher Back, of Williamson, was arrested by Mingo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force on Pritchard Street in Williamson, WV.

Back was wanted by the Columbus Police Department in Columbus, Ohio for attempted murder. Back reportedly entered his ex-girlfriend’s house in Columbus, Ohio on December 10, 2023 when she was not home, where police state that Back threatened to kill her brother, who was sleeping in the house.

Allegedly, Back got into a fight with the victim, identified as Jaron Harrison, where Back stabbed him 17 times in his neck, chest, and other areas. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and Back returned to West Virginia in an attempt to evade arrest.

Back is currently held at the South Western Regional Jail, where he awaits extradition back to Ohio.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service CUFFED Task Force, and the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) investigated the incident.