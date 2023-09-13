GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The new “YOU CAN” initiative to help stop human trafficking in the Mountain State was announced by Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Fusion Center.

We are going to attack this problem together and work to stop these bad actors and this immoral behavior in our state. It’s time for all West Virginians, all our agencies, and all our communities to watch out, report and support law enforcement so we can stop this disgusting behavior in our great state. Governor Jim Justice

The goal of the initiative is to raise awareness towards human trafficking in West Virginia. Human trafficking consists of multiple ways in which traffickers attempt to gather and control victims against their will for labor or sexual purposes including force, coercion, or fraud. While investigating human trafficking cases is up to Law Enforcement Officers, West Virginians can help by reporting any suspicious behavior that they see.

Human trafficking is significantly underreported, partly due to lack of public awareness. Since its inception in 2007, the Human Trafficking Hotline has received more than 800 calls, resulting in 550 victims identified in 246 cases in West Virginia. The available data might give the impression human trafficking is not prevalent in West Virginia – but that’s not true. Human Trafficking is often significantly underreported because it is not understood, and there is a lack of community awareness of these activities and reporting mechanisms, which is why the YOU CAN initiative is so vital. We thank Governor Justice and our partners for their leadership and support as we work together to protect all West Virginians. Jack Luikart | Director of the West Virginia Fusion Center

The new “YOU CAN” initiative will provide citizens of the Mountain State with a local reporting line, where any information can then be given to the necessary local, state, and federal authorities for investigation, intervention and action.

When citizens are empowered to report the signs of trafficking and talk about the problem, our communities become part of the solution. We all need to be aware and work to intervene and mitigate this terrible behavior to protect our friends, neighbors and our children. Mark Sorsaia | Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security

It is recommended that the public know about the tools and resources that are available for people to report any suspicious behavior. The WVFC website and new YOU CAN initiative both offer resources for local and national human trafficking, and ways for community members and victims to learn more about it and report any information.

Human trafficking is a heinous crime that affects millions of individuals globally, and it often goes unnoticed due to its covert nature. To address this issue, the WV Secretary of State’s Office has partnered with the WV Fusion Center to develop and disseminate materials to educate businesses on how to become vigilant advocates in the fight against human trafficking as part of the “You Can” initiative. One person can make a difference. One successful tip can save a life. It is our goal to repeat this mission as frequently as possible. The WV Secretary of State’s Office will be immediately engaging in this public education effort to empower our constituents, and our businesses, to be at the front lines in this battle. Mac Warner | WV Secretary of State

Human trafficking tips can be submitted in West Virginia can be submitted online at go.wv.gov/TipsHT, emailing wvfusion@wv.gov, calling 1-888-373-7888, or texting “Be Free” or 233733. 911 can also be dialed for any immediate emergencies or threats, and the state has also partnered with My Mobile Witness in order to implement a reporting system “see something, send something” that can be used on phones and mobile devices.

An app called See, Send can be downloaded from an app or play store, and can also be used to submit tips about human trafficking or suspicious activity, school threat or safety issues, and suicide or addiction.