NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Nicholas County deputy has been indicted on child pornography charges.

According to the 11-count indictment, the grand jury indicted Jarrod Bennett, 38, on charges relating to the creation, distribution and possession of child pornography. The counts show this allegedly happened in Mount Nebo between September 2021 to June 2023.

In June 2023, Bennett allegedly tried to “corruptly alter, destroy, and conceal a record” on his cell phone and his Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department laptop, the indictment said.

The indictment filed on Sept. 7 said Bennett now has to turn over anything related to the alleged creation, distribution and possession of child pornography.

Bennett is being held without bond in the South Central Regional Jail. The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows the U.S. Marshals Service arrested him and he was booked Wednesday afternoon.

According to the county clerk’s office, they have not received any paperwork showing that Bennett has been terminated from the sheriff’s department as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.