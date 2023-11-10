BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Another person pleaded guilty for their role in a counterfeit money conspiracy in the Mountain State.

24-year-old Xavier Sanders, of Charlotte, North Carolina pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States. He admitted to being a part of a conspiracy to make and pass counterfeit United States money in Southern West Virginia.

According to court documents and statements, on October 12, 2022, Sanders traveled from North Carolina to West Virginia with Crystal Wilks, Jamarcus Harris, and another co-conspirator where Sanders admitted that they passed counterfeit $100 bills at businesses in Beckley, Fayetteville, and Summersville.

Saunders’ sentencing is scheduled for March 22, 2024, and he faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and he owes at least $400 in restitution.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and complimented the investigative work of the United States Secret Service.