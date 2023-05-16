NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A North Carolina man was sentenced Monday for traveling to Nicholas County to meet up with someone he believed to be a minor to engage in sexual conduct with them, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the DOJ, 34-year-old Brian Wittmann, of Madison, North Carolina, was talking to a person he believed to be an underage girl over Instagram.

Wittmann then asked for the person’s phone number and began sending sexual photos, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said Wittman asked the underage girl on May 19, 2022, to meet up with him in Nicholas County the next day.

When Wittman got to Nicholas County, he was met with law enforcement, according to the DOJ.

They said Wittmann admitted to talking to underage girls through Instagram and sending them sexually explicit messages.

In Wittmann’s vehicle, the DOJ said they found condoms, blankets, a pillow and an emergency birth control pill.

Wittmann was charged with traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to four years and three months in prison, which will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. Wittman must register as a sex offender.