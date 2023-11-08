WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A contract nurse at the William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Weston has had her assignment terminated effective Wednesday after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) learned of her arrest on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Tamra Garvin

Tamra Garvin, 51, is being held in the Central Regional Jail on a capias warrant out of Clay County, according to West Virginia Corrections and Rehabilitation records.

12 News spoke with representatives at Clay County Circuit Court who said that Garvin was co-indicted with her son, Zachary Trace Garvin-Ward on Tuesday and is facing charges of murder, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of conspiracy stemming from an incident in January.

During that incident, Cory Garvin-Ward was shot once in Birch River, West Virginia, and was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor after first responders performed CPR, according to a criminal complaint filed on Jan. 29, 2023. Zachary Garvin-Ward was arrested at the time of the incident and charged with murder.

In a press release, the DHHR said the incident Garvin was arrested for was not related to Sharpe Hospital.

The DHHR also said that Garvin “underwent a comprehensive fingerprint-based federal and state background check through WV CARES” as is mandated, but “[t]his thorough screening revealed no cause for concern.”