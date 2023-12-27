CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force have the results of Operation Coalfield Justice.

The weeklong operation, which started on December 18, 2023 and ended on December 22, 2023, targeted non-compliant sex offenders in and around Kanawha County.

The West Virginia State Police held 88 sex offender checks during Operation Coalfield Justice, and arrest warrants were obtained for six of the 88 sex offenders who were noncompliant.

The U.S. Marshals Service found that three noncompliant sex offenders were in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and The Adam Walsh Act, and Federal Investigations were opened for the three sex offenders. Over 900 sex offenders live in Kanawha County.

The U.S. Marshals Service sex offender investigations aim to keep the public safe from sex offenders by enforcing sex offender registration laws. The U.S. Marshals Service was chosen as the federal agency to investigate federal sex offender registration law violations with the passage of the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006. They would also help local, county, and state jurisdictions locate and arrest noncompliant sex offenders that did not follow the requirements for sex offender registration.

The U.S. Marshals work with partner agencies to investigate and pursue sex offenders that are noncompliant, focusing more on sex offenders that are violent and those who have committed crimes against kids.