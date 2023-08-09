CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in Baltimore announced a Charleston man wanted for murder was arrested.

At approximately 8:45a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Matthew Jaquez Daughtery, aka Doobie, 24, of Charleston, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in Baltimore. Daughtery was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Huntington Police Department for his alleged role in a shooting murder that took place in Huntington, WV on November 30, 2023.

“Today’s arrest represents the cooperation of multiple entities. I would especially like to thank the West Virginia Fusion Center for their invaluable assistance in this investigation and the important work they do collecting, evaluating and disseminating information to law enforcement agencies.” Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia

Daughtery will be extradited back to Huntington, WV, where he will stand trial for his alleged role in the first-degree murder of Christopher Johnson of Huntington.