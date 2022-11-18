BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Braxton County man was charged with attempting to solicit a minor via computer after Bridgeport investigators say he attempted to meet up with someone who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Jeffrey James

According to a criminal complaint, Jeffrey James, 35, was texting and using social media to communicate with someone who he believed to be a 15-year-old from Bridgeport between April 1 and July 1 of 2022.

On July 1, James had allegedly set up a plan to travel to Bridgeport in order to engage in sexual acts with the girl, but he failed to appear, according to the complaint.

During a police interview, James admitted to communicating with someone he believed to be underage and planning to travel and meet up, the complaint alleges.

James was booked into the Central Regional Jail on Thursday night, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website. He is being held on $10,000 bail.