CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Darrin Alonzo Miller, 41, received a three year and one month prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release, for the transfer of obscene material to a minor under 16 years old.

Miller will be required to register as a sex offender.

Darrin Alonzo Miller engaged in reprehensible conduct, seeking to pressure a minor to have sex with him, and this sentence serves to protect his victim as well as the public. I commend the West Virginia State Police for investigating this case, and I also commend Assistant United States Attorneys Jennifer Rada Herrald and Francesca C. Rollo and our trial team for securing the guilty verdict. Will Thompson | United States Attorney

Miller was convicted by a federal jury on June 13, 2023, and evidence shown at the trial showed that on June 22, 2020, when he was an inmate at the Parkersburg Correctional Center, he sent a letter to a 14-year-old girl through the United States mail service. The letter contained graphic descriptions of Miller and the female minor engaging in sexual intercourse once he is released.

