White Sulphur Springs man charged with sexual assault

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A man from White Sulphur Springs is facing a sexual assault charge after a witness reported the disturbing crime.

On May 4, 2021, officers with the White Sulphur Springs Police Department responded to a sexual assault complaint. Once on scene, officers were able to get statements from a witness who broke up the interaction.

Witnesses say William Muth, of White Sulphur Springs, and a 9-year-old boy were spotted. The witness told investigators he saw Muth assaulting the boy. The victim also told officers he was sexually assaulted.

Following interviews with both witnesses and the victim, officers then gathered statements from Muth. Muth said this was not the first time him and the victim had made sexual contact.

Muth is being charged with Sexual Assault in the first degree. He is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail.