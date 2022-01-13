William Cole McCallister of Fayette County sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a minor

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On January 10, 2022, Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., announced William Cole McCallister, 25 of Smithers, WV, was sentenced to five to twenty-five years in prison for felony sexual abuse.

According to court documents, on April 29, 2020, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau responded to a call regarding the alleged sexual molestation of a child in Smithers, WV. Court documents also stated William McCallister had lured a child into his apartment, and inappropriately touched them. Investigators also found images depicting child pornography on his cellphone.

McCallister pleaded guilty to felony sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 on October 29, 2021. McCallister was also sentenced to serve 40 years of extended supervised release.

Violating the terms of his supervised release could make the 40 year supervised release into a 40 year prison sentence.