HINTON, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins, a Summers County woman was arrested for a DUI with a minor present in the car on September 29, 2022.

Chief Deputy Adkins and Deputy Ward responded to a vehicle accident in the area of Indian Mills. Upon arrival, they identified the driver as 36-year-old Elizabeth Ann Bridges of Barger Springs. The officers determined Bridges was intoxicated and arrested her.

Bridges was arrested for DUI with a Minor Child, a felony offense of Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Injury, Expired Registration and Failure to Maintain Control. Bridges was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.