Woman facing charges after allegedly fighting with hospital staff, biting police

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A visitor at Princeton Community Hospital was arrested on January 22, 2022, after fighting with hospital staff and police.

According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to Princeton Community Hospital because of an unruly visitor. Once on scene, officers reportedly saw Melissa Compton wrestling with emergency room staff on the floor. They also saw a security guard bleeding from his eye, nose, and finger.

When officers tried to arrest Compton, she allegedly bit the officer, Patrolman B.L. Charette, on his shoulder causing him to bleed.

According to witness statements given during the investigation, Compton had reportedly gotten into a verbal argument with hospital staff over hospital policy. Police said during the argument, Compton lunged over the hospital bed of a patient and punched the staff member repeatedly in the face, causing multiple cuts. Compton also allegedly bit another staff member and security guard, both on the finger.

Melissa Compton was charged with Malicious Wounding, Battery, Battery on a Police Officer, and Battery on a Healthcare Worker. She now waits for her arraignment in the Southern Regional Jail.