BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County woman pleaded guilty to distributing a quantity of heroin.

Athena Grizzle, 37 admitted to selling a quantity of heroin to an undercover cop on October 15, 2020 at a Shady Spring residence where she was staying.

The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory later confirmed that the controlled substance did in fact contain heroin and fentanyl.

Grizzle is scheduled for sentencing on December 9, 2022, and faces up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a $1 million dollar fine.