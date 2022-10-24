CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to court documents, Ashley Kawczynski, 32, of Parkersburg, possessed approximately 328 grams of methamphetamine, 164 grams of fentanyl and two firearms at her Parkersburg home on July 5, 2022.

She then later admitted that she intended to distribute the drugs to other people and that she possessed the firearms to protect herself, her drugs, and the money made from the drugs.

Kawczynski further admitted to conspiring with others to distribute fentanyl between February 2022 and July 5, 2022 and to selling fentanyl on four different occasions to an undercover officer between April and May 2022.

Kawczynski sentencing is scheduled for February 8, 2023. She faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a $5,250,000 fine.