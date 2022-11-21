HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia woman accepted a guilty plea to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Melissa Dawn Lockhart, 49, of Huntington, sold approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine on February 25, 2021 to an undercover officer at her Huntington home.

Her scheduling is sentenced for February 21, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.