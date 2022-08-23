CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identify theft, after trying to obtain $17,550 using stolen checkbooks and driver’s licenses at West Virginia banks.

Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana, according to court documents, on October 19, 2020, wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook, cashed the check at a bank in Mount Hope and used a stolen driver’s license. Wells then admitted to getting the stolen license and checkbook some time before October 19, 2020.

Following that incident, she further admitted to cashing three additional checks, which totaled an amount of $7,400 from the stolen checkbook that she obtained on October 19, 2020. Wells continued to use the same stolen driver’s license to cash the stolen checks at banks in Beaver and Beckley, and another additional different stolen driver’s license to cash a third stolen check at a Montgomery bank.

Wells also admitted she unsuccessfully tried to cash a check of $2,650 on the following day, October 20, 2020, from the stolen checkbook while using one of the stolen driver’s licenses at a Charleston bank. Wells also admitted to trying to cash a $2,300 stolen check at a Beckley Bank, while also trying to withdraw $2,500 with a stolen driver’s license at a Summersville bank on November 23, 2020. Both of these attempts were unsuccessful and did not go as planned.

Wells is scheduled to be sentenced on November 16, 2022. She faces a maximum penalty of 32 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $1,250,000 fine.