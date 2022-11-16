HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Sunshine Amanda Taylor, 40, of Huntington, sold a short-barrel Savage Arms, model 94K, 12-gauge shotgun, and approximately six grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer on Park Drive in Huntington for $1,350 on March 23, 2022.

Taylor’s sentencing is scheduled on February 13, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.