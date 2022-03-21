OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – On March 10, 2022, Sierra Jones, a woman previously reported missing from the Oak Hill area was arrested for theft.

According to court documents, on March 10, 2022, Patrolman T.M. Hogan of Oak Hill Police Department was called to a theft complaint on Hidden Valley Drive, in Oak Hill. When Patrolman Hogan arrived, he was met by the victim.

The victim told Officer Hogan her granddaughter, Sierra Jones, had stolen money from her through Facebook pay. Sierra Jones had allegedly been at her grandmother’s house for four hours pestering her for money to use for drugs. After Andrews refused to give the money, Jones became aggravated and stole her grandmother’s phone before sending herself 60 dollars using Facebook Pay.

During further investigation, Patrolman Hogan reviewed Ms. Andrews’ Facebook and verified that Jones had stolen the 60 dollars.

Sierra Jones was charged with fraud in connection with an access device. She is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail with a cash bond set at $25,000.