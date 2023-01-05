BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty to possession of prepubescent child pornography.

According to court documents, Christopher Stephen Taylor, 52, of St. Albans, attempted to print images of prepubescent child pornography from two compact disks he brought to the self-service photo kiosk of a St. Albans pharmacy on May 19, 2022.

He was unable to print out the pictures so he left the pharmacy. An employee there found the child pornography uploaded to the kiosk and immediately contacted the police.

Taylor admitted to possessing 1,769 images and videos of prepubescent child pornography. He then further admitted that he tried to erase any evidence off of his cell phone. Several of the images had children forced into sadistic or masochistic behavior. Taylor then later admitted that one of the images was of an adult male sexually assaulting a prepubescent girl.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18, 2023, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.