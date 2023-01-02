BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland.

Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate transportation of stolen property. Singh also paid $382,449 in ordered restitution.

According to court information, from 2017 to July 2020, Singh was the maintenance director at a resort in the Southern District of West Virginia. Singh admitted to embezzling $382,449 from the resort during his time working there. He did so by submitting fake invoices that either requested reimbursement when no maintenance work occurred or inflated the cost of the work. He also admitted to stealing approximately $2,400 to $,2500 from the resort’s petty cash each week. The name of the resort involved has not been released.

Singh sometimes directed resort employees to withdraw the petty cash on his behalf and deliver it to him.

Singh admitted that after embezzling the money, he routinely transported money he stole from the resort from West Virginia to Maryland, where he would deposit it in his bank accounts.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office in this case.