BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia State Police are looking for a wanted sex offender for failure to register.

Dewayne Payne is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. The West Virginia State Police are looking for help in finding his whereabouts.

Mr. Payne is approximately 6’00” tall and 250lbs. Mr. Payne was convicted of Sexual Assault in the first degree for assaulting a seven year old child in 2013.

Anyone with information on Payne’s whereabouts is directed to contact Corporal Dunn at the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700.