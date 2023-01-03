WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The school bus driver involved in a crash that sent six children to the hospital in Wayne County was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to West Virginia State Police.

WVSP says that 43-year-old Walter Collie, of Genoa, was arrested on Jan. 3 for DUI with a minor and DUI causing injury.

On Sept. 12, 2022, troopers responded to a school bus crash on Mill Creek Rd. near Fort Gay. Collie hit a power pole, which then caught fire. Collie told police at the time that he swerved to miss a deer.

Collie was also charged with possession with intent to deliver by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, after deputies say he was found passed out in his car with drug paraphernalia in plain view.

According to Wayne County Schools, Collie was terminated in Oct. of 2022 after they followed Wayne County protocols.

Collie was arraigned Tuesday morning, and he is being held on a $36,000 bond.