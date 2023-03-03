MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Greg Bishop announced that two Wyoming county residents have been sentenced to prison after failing to help a person who was overdosing.

Penny Sue Biggs, 49, and Wallace Mason Biggs, 55, of Mullens, WV each pled guilty in

December 2022 to one count of Failure to Render Aid. On Tuesday, February 28, 2023 they were both sentenced to one to five years in prison.

Wallace and Penny Biggs were using illegal controlled substances with the victim when the victim began to overdose. The Biggs then placed the victim on the side of the road and left the scene.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department and Mullens’ Police Department investigated the

crimes. Derek Laxton, Wyoming County Assistant Prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor in the case.