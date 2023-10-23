WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ten people with outstanding capias warrants were arrested in Wyoming County as a part of a warrant operation called “Operation No Show”.

During the weekend of October 20, 2023, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office Deputies carried out a search warrant in the Matheny area of Wyoming County where multiple controlled substances including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other controlled pills, and two guns were seized.

As a part of Operation No Show, an investigation is ongoing for the charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, as well as three other related misdemeanor charges.

Stick with 59News for more updates on the investigation.