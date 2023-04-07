PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Wyoming County man is facing drug charges after a search warrant was carried out in the Pineville area.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department and Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force decided to conduct a search warrant on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the home near Pineville.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was issued due to Allen Adams, age 49, being suspected to have sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer on multiple locations.

As a result of the search warrant, numerous guns, money, and Methamphetamine were taken.

Adams was charged with six counts of delivery of Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

