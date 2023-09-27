PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Recently, a man from Wyoming County pleaded guilty to Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

On September 26, 2023 Trevor Paul Shrewsbury, 24, of Stephenson, pleaded guilty in a Wyoming County courtroom. He faces the possibility of prison time of ten to twenty-five years.

According to court documents, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department began investigating Shrewsbury after a sexual assault complaint was reported in the Allen Junction area of Wyoming County. The investigation revealed that Shrewsbury had beaten and sexually assaulted a woman in a wooded area of Allen Junction.

“The facts of this case are particularly troubling. While we are pleased with the outcome thus far, we truly empathize with the victim and her family who must suffer the physical and emotional pain of the heinous acts committed by this defendant,” said Gregory Bishop, the Wyoming County Prosecutor.

Trevor Shrewsbury will be sentenced on November 7, 2023.

