PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming county Prosecutor Gregory Bishop announced a Wyoming county man was sentenced to prison for committing four felonies.
On Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Brian Stanley Shrewsbury, 26, of Stephenson, WV was sentenced to four to 28 years in prison for Grand Larceny, Felony Destruction of Property, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Felony Destruction of a Public Utility Company’s Property.
On January 25, 2023, Shrewsbury pled guilty to stealing telephone wire that was property of Frontier Communications. The wire was found with the protective wrap burnt off indicating Shrewsbury sold the metal for scrap. Along with his sentencing, Shrewsbury has also been ordered to pay $109,000 in restitution to Frontier Communications.
“While Frontier Communications is the victim in this case, all our citizens pay the price when companies are forced to pass that loss on to the consumer. Not to mention the cost, inconvenience, and public safety issues related to the loss of service caused by these thefts. This type of behavior in intolerable in Wyoming County”.Wyoming county Prosecutor Gregory Bishop