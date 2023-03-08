PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming county Prosecutor Gregory Bishop announced a Wyoming county man was sentenced to prison for committing four felonies.

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Brian Stanley Shrewsbury, 26, of Stephenson, WV was sentenced to four to 28 years in prison for Grand Larceny, Felony Destruction of Property, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Felony Destruction of a Public Utility Company’s Property.

On January 25, 2023, Shrewsbury pled guilty to stealing telephone wire that was property of Frontier Communications. The wire was found with the protective wrap burnt off indicating Shrewsbury sold the metal for scrap. Along with his sentencing, Shrewsbury has also been ordered to pay $109,000 in restitution to Frontier Communications.