OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming County man was recently sentenced to prison for drug crimes.

On August 31, 2023, James Orville Adkins, III, 46, of Oceana, pleaded guilty and was convicted for Drug Delivery Resulting in Death. Adkins, III gave heroin to a person before they smoked the drug, overdosed and died.

“This is the reality of drug use today, I’m hopeful this sends a message to current and would be drug abusers. If you roll the dice with drug use in this day and age, you risk dying. And if you provide drugs for use, we will prosecute you to the very fullest extent of the law,” said Gregory Bishop, the Wyoming County Prosecutor.

Bishop wanted to thank everyone involved for their hard work and try to come one step closer to ending fatal drug overdoses throughout the Mountain State.