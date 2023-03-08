HANOVER, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming County man was found guilty of Malicious Assault,

Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, and First-Degree Robbery on January 25, 2023.

On March 8, 2023, 38-year-old Michael Terry Cline of Hanover was sentenced to 2 to 10 years, 1 to 15 years, and 80 years, which will be served consecutively for a total of 83 to 95 years in prison.

At the trial on May 7, 2022, a prosecutor proved Cline severely beat a Wyoming County man by hitting him repeatedly. During the attack, Cline used an ax handle. During the assault, he also stole several items from the man. As the man tried to escape Cline by getting into his car, Cline fired several rounds from a gun, hitting the car.