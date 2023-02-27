PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A woman from Pineville was arrested and charged with 20 counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Brittany Kay Morgan, from Pineville, West Virginia, was arrested by Sergeant A.D. Palmateer

of the Jesse Detachment of the West Virginia State Police on Monday, February 27th, 2023.

Brittany Morgan was charged with twenty counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian, one count of Soliciting a Minor Via Computer, two counts of Display of Obscene Matter to a Minor, and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Ms. Morgan was arraigned by a Wyoming County Magistrate and her bond was set at $250,000, 10% Cash 90% Property.

All individuals accused or charged with crimes are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.