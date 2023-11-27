WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming County woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced for possessing and intending to distribute controlled substances.

On November 20, 2023, 29-year-old Courtney Reed, of Herndon, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to one to five years in prison.

While the Mullens Police Department was performing an investigation due to a tip, it was discovered that Courtney Reed possessed digital scales commonly used for weighing controlled substances, syringes commonly used to administer controlled substances, and individually packaged controlled substance powder. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory discovered that the controlled substances were Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Xylazine.

This is a good example of the public working hand in hand with law enforcement. What started out as a tip resulted in a felony arrest and conviction. Xylazine is a nonopioid sedative or tranquilizer not approved for use in people and it is increasingly being detected in Fentanyl seizures. Because it is a non-opioid, Naloxone (Narcan) will not reverse its effects. Gregory Bishop | Wyoming County Prosecutor

The lead prosecutor for the case was Derek Laxton, Wyoming County Assistant Prosecutor, and the crimes were investigated by Corporal J. Payne and Officer K. Cole of the Mullens Police Department. Gregory Bishop thanked Corporal J. Payne and Officer K. Cole of the Mullens Police Department and Derek Laxton and the entire prosecutor staff for their work.