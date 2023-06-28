WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On June 27, 2023, a Wyoming County man pleaded guilty to Fleeing with Reckless Indifference and Assault on an Officer.

Joshua Blaine Cline, 43, of Justice, WV, later received sentencing as prescribed by law.

Cline was found speeding in Hanover, WV when a Sheriff’s Deputy decided to perform a traffic stop. Cline decided to flee, which led officers on a high-speed chase during which Cline drove left of center and cut through a parking lot and several yards of local homes. While on the chases, Cline struck a carport, fence, and a deputy’s cruiser.

Violation of Fleeing with Reckless Indifference is punishable by law for prison time up to 1 to 5 years and Assault on an Officer is punishable by not less than 24 hours nor more than 6 months in jail.