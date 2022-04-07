PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Wyoming County man was arrested for multiple sexual assault charges dating as far back as 1965.

According to one of the victims, she was sexually assaulted during the summer of 1998. According to law enforcement, after a church outing, Teddy E. Tolliver was giving a ride to a woman when he pulled over to an unknown road. After she attempted to leave the car, Tolliver proceeded to force himself upon her.

Sgt. Palmateer of West Virginia State Police investigated the report about sexual assault in Wyoming County, finding that Tolliver was likely to have committed the crime. After a warrant was issued for Tolliver’s arrest, six other women came forward to report separate sexual abuse allegations from years prior.

From the years of 1965 to 2001, Tolliver allegedly sexually abused six women, all of whom were between the ages of eleven and fifteen when the crimes took place.

Two of the six incidents allegedly happened within Tolliver’s home, while the victim’s were guests at the house. According to investigators, one of the incidents involved a foster child who was visiting Tolliver with family when the abuse took place.

Tolliver has been arrested as a result of the investigation, and is facing three charges of unlawfully and feloniousy subjecting a female to sexual contact without her consent.