PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Wyoming County man was found guilty of Malicious Assault, Wanton Endangerment, and First Degree Robbery.

On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, a jury in the Circuit Court of Wyoming County reached a verdict of guilty in the trial of Michael Terry Cline, 37 years old of Hanover, WV.

Cline was on trial for crimes that happened on May 7th, 2022 on Big Branch Mountain in Hanover, WV.

During the three day trial, the jury listened to evidence presented by the Wyoming County Prosecutor’s Office and by the defense. After the evidence was presented, the jury went into deliberations and came back a verdict of guilty on Michael Terry Cline. He was found guilty for the crimes of Malicious Assault, Wanton Endangerment, and 1st Degree Robbery. Cline was remanded into custody. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Capt. Blankenship, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, and the Wyoming County Prosecutor’s Office prepared and presented the case at trial.