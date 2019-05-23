Wyoming County woman arrested on drug charges
HERNDON, WV (WVNS) - A woman in Wyoming County was arrested after deputies found drugs in her home.
Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputies told 59News the Home Confinement Officer, Jimmy Adkins, did a home check on Tracy McLean in the Herndon area. McLean was on home confinement for allegedly distributing a controlled substance.
At McLean's home, deputies reportedly found heroin, which tested positive for fentanyl, and a small amount of prescription pills that were not prescribed to her.
McLean is charged with a home confinement violation, possession with the intent to distribute, and three misdemeanor charges of possession without a prescription. She was taken to the Southern Regional Jail with no bond.
