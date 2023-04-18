BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming county woman was charged with a Bringing Controlled Substance Into A Jail while already being booked for another crime.

According to a criminal complaint, Rebecca Brown, 53, of Brenton, was arrested on Monday, April 17, 2023 and taken to Southern Regional Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

While Brown was being booked for the first offense, she asked to use the restroom multiple times.

During a restroom visit, Correctional Officer Blake accompanied Brown and instructed her to change into the jail orange uniform. During this time, Correctional Officer Blake located two baggies containing a crystal like substance consistent with meth, empty baggies, and a glass smoking pipe in Brown’s bra.

The items were confiscated and Brown was placed under arrest and processed at Southern Regional Jail with no issue.