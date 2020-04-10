Abuse investigation reveals child whipped by extension cord

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Fayette County arrested two women in the Dempsey Branch area on charges of child abuse and neglect. They were taken into custody on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Investigators said a juvenile was whipped with an extension cord two separate times. The lashing caused cuts on the child’s skin in multiple parts of the body.

Charlotte Foster is charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury and Child Neglect Resulting in Injury. Brinda Ramsey is charged with Child Neglect Resulting in Injury. Deputies said Ramsey knew about incidents but took no action afterwards. The women are now facing court proceedings.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any Apple or Android device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.