SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Fayette County were called to a home in the Scarbro area over a burglary case on Thursday, April 9, 2020. When they arrived they found Tiffany K. Haynes of Scarbro inside the home.

Investigators said Haynes forced her way into the house by smashing a hole in the door. They added she had taken a hammer and made holes in the walls.

Haynes was arrested and charged with Burglary and Destruction of Property. She is now waiting for court proceedings.