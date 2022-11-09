BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Who is ready for Christmas shopping? It is that time of year again and Crossroads Mall is ready for business.

The following is the calendar for the extended Christmas hours for the season. Hours may change.

Erik Smith, the Crossroads Mall General Manager, expressed his feelings for the holiday turnout this year saying in part, “The mall has added several new stores and of course we have our well-known nationals as well. The new locally owned restaurant “Super Duke’s” in the former Shoney’s space is now open. We also now have opened two arcades, Dog Tag Café that has daily specials, Retro Reset Games & Collectibles that has proven to be a very exciting addition with the events they hold, PsychoPath Escape Room offering a second to none experience, Beef Jerky Outlet, Sugar Bears Fun Shop, Fit For A Queen bridal and formal shop, the very popular Southern Connection, and an updated Hallmark store. With this variety of stores, we expect a great turnout for Black Friday shopping starting at 6am and throughout the Holiday Season.”

With all these new stores and activities going on, this is a holiday event and shopping opportunity you won’t want to miss!

Santa will also stop by via helicopter on Saturday, November 19th at 11am.