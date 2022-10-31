MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)–All of the ghouls and goblins were out at Crossroads Mall earlier for the mall’s truck or treat.

The mall took about a two-year hiatus from giving out candy to trick-or-treaters due to the pandemic.

Luckily officials were able to bring it back this year.

Teresa Gill an employee with Hair Play said they’re glad to be able to give back to the community.

“We’re really tickled they’re having trick or treat this year. They haven’t had it for a long time and it’s a great way to bring people in and see what the mall has to offer. Our salon’s been here maybe two years and we’re just really looking forward to seeing the kids in costumes,” Gill said.

Gill added she hopes to do this event next year, dressed as a mummy.