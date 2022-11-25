RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–It was the day after Thanksgiving, and all through the mall…there were crowds, noises, and lines… galore.

But it didn’t keep Black Friday shoppers away from Crossroads Mall.

Shoppers said on Friday, November 25, 2022, they had their reasons for coming out on the year’s biggest shopping day.

“Just spending time with my family and just to look at what all there is,” said Joanna Collins, who came out with her stepmother, Ashli Collins, and her siblings.

Ashli said Black Friday gives families time together.

“Being with my babies,” Ashli said, describing the best part of the shopping day. “They’re growing up faster than I would like for them to, and so for us to be able to spend time together and to do something they enjoy is worthwhile to me.”

The father of shoppes, Saint Nick, himself, reigns supreme over this Black Friday, and the season’s tiniest shoppers make their debut.

Nevaeh Canterbury came out with her infant son and other families.

“I came out to get my son’s picture made with Santa and to shop around for him,” said Canterbury.

She said she found deals on clothes and Christmas presents for her baby. Canterbury’s son isn’t the only first-timer who waited on the North Pole line to see Santa.

The Blankenship family from Pineville brought 5-month-old Abigail to shop and pose for pictures.

“We brought her out today to kind of get the experience of it,” said Andrea Blankenship, Abigail’s mother. “She’s so little she won’t remember it.”

Tired shoppers rested on mall benches, and hungry bargain hunters devoured pretzels, hamburgers, sandwiches, and treats.

Crossroads Mall was the place people came to find bargains, take chances on raffles, test their arcade skills, and experience the magic.

The shoppers said there are Black Friday wonders that can’t be experienced, with the click of a mouse.