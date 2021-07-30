Crossroads Mall hosting raffle as part of Sales Tax Holiday

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– We are just a few weeks away from the kids going back to school. Crossroads Mall is trying to help parents send students back to class in style.

Beginning Friday, July 30, 2021, school supplies and clothes are all tax free. This is all a part of West Virginia Sales Tax Holiday.

Shoppers at the mall also have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes while doing their back-to-school shopping. Shoppers can win gift cards, Yetis, and much more.

“You can come in here and spend $20 and put your name in it and win like a $30 gift card here or you can come in and spend $1,000 and still have a chance to win something too,” Bailey Beebe, Manager of Buckle said.

The raffle starts on July 30, 2021, and will end on Sunday, August 1, 2021.