CSGC, GVMC team up to bring joy to less fortunate this holiday season

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County and the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center teamed up to create their first Angel Tree.

Executive Director of Communities in Schools, Brittany Masters, said people can go to the hospital to pick a child or family off of the tree and help bring them joy on Christmas.

“Well, Communities in Schools is founded on the concept of anything that we can do to help the children just be children, to have a good childhood, the same childhood we would want for our children. That’s our goal,” Masters said.

If you are interested in participating this holiday season, head over the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center to choose a family. Gifts are due back to the hospital by Dec. 16, 2019.