GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Concord University’s social work program received a grant worth $4.7 million to help with school-based mental health training.

According to Lindsey Byers of CU’s Advancement Office, the grant is from the U.S. Department of Education Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program and will be distributed over five years. Senator Joe Manchin (D) announced the grant on March 28.

During this period, 40 advanced MSW students will be placed in high-need local education agencies throughout the state to complete advanced-year placements. The program will pay tuition/stipend for all CU in Schools participants and will help work as an incentive for education agencies employers to employ the participants that have completed the program.