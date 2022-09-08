PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS)– Culturefest World Music and Arts Festival is back in person after two years of being online. 2022 marks the 19th year of the event.

This unique event is a cornerstone of the dynamic creative community in Southern West Virginia. There will be musical performances along with workshops in yoga, drumming, up-cycled art, and more.

Organizer Lori McKinney said she’s excited for what’s all in store.

“There’s just a ton of performances to catch and activities to experience, workshops to take and conversations to be had,” said McKinney.

Culturefest is September 8-11.